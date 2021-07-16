Armenian National Committee addresses letter to Belgian FM condemning Ambassador’s visit to Shushi

The Armenian National Committee of Belgium has sent a letter to Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès, expressing complaint over the recent visit of Ambassadors accredited in Azerbaijan, including the Belgian Ambassador, to the occupied territories of Artsakh, in particular Shushi, which has been organized by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

As reported Armenpress, the Committee said the Armenian community strongly condemned that visit of the Belgian side.

“By accepting that invitation, the Belgian diplomacy, in fact, has participated in the propaganda of Azerbaijan’s dictatorial regime which aims at justifying ethnic cleansing and war crimes, as a result of which the ethnic Armenian population of Shushi and other settlements of Artsakh have suffered months ago.

This seriously endangers the continuous efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group aimed at finding lasting, peaceful and fair settlement to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. The participation of the Belgian side further surprised us, taking into account the fact that Belgium and you personally have expressed your unconditional support to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. Therefore, it would be much better if you followed the example of the Co-Chair countries – US, Russia and France, which refused to participate in that trip. Their rejection of that invitation was a clear message that the conflict is not solved yet”, the letter reads.

The Committee also reminded that as a result of the Azerbaijani barbaric acts, tens of thousands of Armenians had had to leave their homes. And Azerbaijan is now doing its program of distorting the history. The Committee also touched upon the fact that the Azerbaijani forces have violated Armenia’s territorial integrity.

“Belgium’s participation to that visit opposes your calls as a foreign minister, where you were urging to immediately release the Armenian prisoners of war who are subject to ill treatment at Baku jails”, the letter notes.

As full citizens of Belgium, who continue respecting that country’s and Europe’s values, the Committee members have urged the government and the minister in particular to condemn the Azerbaijani actions.

“We reaffirm our position that there can’t be lasting peace without justice, and in order for the peace to remain stable, it needs the support of the democratic world”, the Committee said in the letter.