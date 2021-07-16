Azerbaijan starts construction of tunnels in Karabakh occupied territories

Azerbaijan has started construction of tunnels on the Ahmadbeyli-Fizuli (Varanda)-Shushi highway in the occupied territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).
According to local Azerbaijani media, by constructing bridges and tunnels, the length of this highway will be 84.6 km.
After that, multi-level road junctions are planned to be built on this highway.
Seven tunnels are being built on this highway, their total length is 6.3 km, and width—12 meters.
The opening of entrances to these tunnels have already been completed.
Currently, soil is being removed from these tunnels.