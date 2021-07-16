News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 16
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
July 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Azerbaijan starts construction of tunnels in Karabakh occupied territories
Azerbaijan starts construction of tunnels in Karabakh occupied territories
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has started construction of tunnels on the Ahmadbeyli-Fizuli (Varanda)-Shushi highway in the occupied territories of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

According to local Azerbaijani media, by constructing bridges and tunnels, the length of this highway will be 84.6 km.

After that, multi-level road junctions are planned to be built on this highway.

Seven tunnels are being built on this highway, their total length is 6.3 km, and width—12 meters.

The opening of entrances to these tunnels have already been completed.

Currently, soil is being removed from these tunnels.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos