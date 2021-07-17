News
Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after nearly 9 months
Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after nearly 9 months
Region:World News
Theme: Society

With “Welcome” messages in multiple languages, the Eiffel Tower greeted tourists Friday for the first time in nearly nine months, reopening to the public, AP reported.

The “Iron Lady” of Paris was ordered shut in October as France battled its second virus surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, and remained shut for renovations even after other French tourist draws reopened last month.

The tower’s reopening came four days after President Emmanuel Macron announced new measures aimed at warding off a fourth surge, including mandatory vaccinations for health workers and mandatory COVID-19 passes to enter restaurants and tourist and other venues.

Starting July 21, all visitors to the Eiffel Tower over age 18 will need to show a pass proving they’ve been fully vaccinated, had a negative virus test or recently recovered from COVID-19.

Masks are required, and the number of daily visitors to the tower will be limited to about half the pre-pandemic norm of 25,000.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
