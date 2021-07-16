Armenia Prosecutor General's Office charges head of Lori Province's Jrashen village with abuse of official powers

Based on a report prepared under the instruction of the Prosecutor’s Office of Lori Province of Armenia, under cases of misuse committed during the provision of real estate for lease and the provision of the real estate for sub-lease by the tenants, a criminal case was instituted by the Lori Regional Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee and factual data were obtained in regard to acts of misuse committed during the provision of plots of land in Jrashen village of Lori Province for the placement of antenna stations, as reported the Prosecutor General’s Office.

It was established that the head of Jrashen village of Lori Province, being ex-officio informed about the intention of the telecommunication operator to place and operate an antenna station in the premises of the community-owned plot of land and the operator’s willingness to pay a high fee for that, and with the purpose of gearing the payments towards his family’s welfare instead of the community budget, organized public bargaining and held a formal auction to alienate the community-owned plot of land in violation of the legislation, declaring his son as the winner.

As a result, on October 2, 2006, the 0.1 ha plot of land was alienated to his son for AMD 76,590, and a purchase and sale agreement was concluded.

A month later, the head of the village delivered the plot of land to the telecommunication operator company for lease (AMD 100,000) and received particularly large amounts of money (total of AMD 17,260,000) from the company until June 30, 2021, causing major damage to the rights and lawful interests of the community.

For this publicly dangerous act, on July 16, 2021, the head of Jrashen village was charged with abuse of official powers, and signature to not leave the country has been selected as a pre-trial measure.

Preliminary investigation continues, and measures are being taken to restore the damage caused to the community.