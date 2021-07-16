News
Friday
July 16
News
Dollar goes down again Armenia
Dollar goes down again Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 494.78/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.66 from Thursday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 584.78 (down by AMD 1.92), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 684.03 (down by AMD 2.40), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.68 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 416.86, AMD 29,011.38 and AMD 17,975.53, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
