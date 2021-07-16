Opposition 'Armenia' bloc member: Law-enforcement authorities need to explore disclosure of Lapshin-Karapetyan talk

Law-enforcement authorities need to explore yesterday’s disclosure of the conversation between acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s ex-spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan and blogger Alexander Lapshin. This is what member of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc Elinar Vardanyan said during today’s forum entitled “The Political and Legal Challenges in Armenia After the Elections”.

Vardanyan added that the creation of an inquest committee needs to be raised in parliament and that the committee needs to explore the circumstances of the recent war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), including this episode.

During a discussion hosted by the Nigol Aghbalian Student Union of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party, journalist Nairi Hokhikyan also touched upon the latest war in Artsakh and presented appalling facts, as well as the conversation between Lapshin and Karapetyan that was held on May 11, 2019 and about which the blogger had told him later.

“Vova told me I “speak against Azerbaijan a lot, address the international court against Azerbaijan, etc., but know that we are going to take the path towards friendship with Azerbaijan and Turkey and change our course”. When I asked him how they are going to take this path, taking into consideration the fact that Azerbaijan and Turkey want Nagorno-Karabakh and that they can’t take this path without renouncing Nagorno-Karabakh, Karapetyan told me the following: “But who said we aren’t going to renounce it?” I asked him how they are going to return it since the army and people won’t give Nagorno-Karabakh, and he said the army and people will give Nagorno-Karabakh, if several thousands of people die,” Lapshin said.

Recently, Karapetyan was appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Ukraine.