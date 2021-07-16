Lavrov says US mission in Afghanistan failed

Commenting on the pullout of US troops from Afghanistan, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Washington’s mission has failed, RIA Novosti reported.
“We’re not interested in seeing chaos there, and not only because we don’t want it to penetrate into our neighboring allied countries, but also because we want the most genuine good for the Afghan people, and it is in our interest that these friendly people live in peace and in a sustainably developing society,” he said.
The diplomat also mentioned that Moscow is ready to work on the settlement of the situation in Afghanistan and that, in his opinion, the conflict needs to be settled politically, including through negotiations with The Taliban.