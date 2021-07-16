Germany declares regime of military catastrophe due to flooding

The Ministry of Defense of Germany has declared a regime of military catastrophe due to flooding in the western sector of the country, Die Welt reported.
Germany has already engaged 850 servicemen in the efforts to eliminate the consequences of the disaster, and the number will grow.
Based on the latest statistics, over 100 Germans have died during the floods in West Germany. Rescue services still can’t reach certain areas that are strongly affected by the flooding, and due to this, over 1,300 people are missing.