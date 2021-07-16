Armenia Chamber of Advocates holds 3rd meeting to provide legal aid to Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

As already announced, the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia had expressed its willingness to assist advocates of Armenia in providing legal aid to Armenians in captivity in Azerbaijan (visiting the captives in prisons, establishing and recording the facts of possible violations of the European Convention on Human Rights against them and presenting those facts to the European Court of Human Rights and other international instances, as reported the Chamber of Advocates.

To specify the paths to implementation of the mission, assess and prevent the possible risks and act in line with the actions aimed at helping our compatriots in captivity, Chairman of the Chamber of Advocates Ara Zohrabyan, his deputies, as well as lawyer Hayk Alumyan have held meetings with the Representative of Armenia before the European Court of Human Rights, the Representative’s deputy and other specialists.

The subsequent meeting was with advocates having expressed willingness to participate, as well as Artak Zeynalyan, one of the lawyers representing Armenian captives’ interests in the European Court of Human Rights and national tribunals. During the discussions, all the potential risks for sending the advocates to Azerbaijan and providing legal aid to the Armenians there were presented.

After the discussions, the participants came to the conclusion that it is necessary to continue to advocate the Armenian captives in the European Court of Human Rights. For this purpose, the team representing the captives’ interest is taking measures to visit the captives in prisons in Azerbaijan.

Also, once again, the Chamber of Advocates of Armenia emphasizes that this doesn’t concern the protection of Armenian captives in courts provided for by the domestic law of Azerbaijan and joins the statement by the authorities and civil society representatives of Armenia that the trials can’t be considered lawful.