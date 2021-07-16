Young members of ARF-D protesting against EU representative's visit to Armenia

Young members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party are holding a protest ahead of the visit of EU representative Charles Michel to Armenia.

The youth are holding signs reading “shame on you”.

Member of the Central Board of the ARF-D Armenia Youth Union Kristine Vardanyan told reporters that they are holding a protest in order to address their questions of concern to the EU representative.

“We want to ask where Europe was during the entire war, where Europe was when phosphorus ammunition was being used against Armenia, where Europe was when Azerbaijan was killing civilians in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), why the European official is visiting Armenia now and if Europe is trying to buy Armenia. We say that Armenia is not for sale and that they won’t be able to implement their agenda in Armenia. We also want to ask if a hammer is one of the new weapons for democracy and if the Europeans have met with political prisoners or not since there are political prisoners in Armenia every day,” Kristine Vardanyan said.