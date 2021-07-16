Sputnik Armenia: 2 missing Armenian servicemen find themselves in territory under control of Azerbaijan Armed Forces

The two Armenian servicemen who went missing a few days ago have found themselves in a territory under the control of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Sputnik Armenia’s sources reported Friday.

Negotiations are underway to return them soon.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia told Sputnik Armenia that it doesn’t have such information and added that the search and rescue efforts are in progress. The Ministry of Defense advises to follow official press releases.

At dawn on July 14, servicemen Artur Nalbandyan and Aramayis Torozyan went missing in the fog near Sev Lake of Syunik Province. The Armenian Ministry of Defense reported that the servicemen were performing their official duties in an attached military vehicle and mentioned that the possibility of the servicemen being in the territory of Azerbaijan was being considered with representatives of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan through mediation of the Russian side. Neither one of the servicemen was bearing a weapon.