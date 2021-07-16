Remains of former Armenian footballer found

The remains of former member of FC Banants, FC Artsakh and FC Lokomotiv Davit Babayan has been found. This is what journalist Arsen Sargsyan wrote on his Facebook page.
“Dear compatriots and followers, I would like to inform that the remains of former member of FC Banants, FC Artsakh and FC Lokomotiv, who was serving in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and was among those missing in action for nine months following the end of the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh, have been found.
The Requiem Service for Davit will be held on July 18 at 6pm at St. John the Baptist Church in Kond district of Yerevan, and the farewell ceremony will be held on July 19 at 1:30pm at Yerablur Military Pantheon,” he wrote.