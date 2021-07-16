News
Armenia Ambassador, Russia Deputy FM discuss provision of international humanitarian aid to Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

The issues on the provision of international humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh were discussed during the meeting of Ambassador of Armenia to Russia Vardan Toghanyan and Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Vershinin, as reported the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The special focus is on the involvement of international humanitarian organizations and UN agencies in the context of solutions to the pressing issues in the Nagorno-Karabakh region,” the press release reads.

The current issues on the international and regional agendas, including the interaction of Armenia and Russia in multilateral dimensions were also discussed.
