News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 17
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Biden to meet with Iraq PM
Biden to meet with Iraq PM
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Joe Biden looks forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to the White House on July 26. This is noted in a statement by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

“The Prime Minister’s visit will highlight the strategic partnership between the United States and Iraq and advance bilateral cooperation under the Strategic Framework Agreement. The visit will also focus on key areas of shared interest including through education, health, cultural, energy, and climate initiatives. President Biden also looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Iraq on political, economic, and security issues to include joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS,” also reads the statement.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos