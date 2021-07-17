Biden to meet with Iraq PM

US President Joe Biden looks forward to welcoming the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to the White House on July 26. This is noted in a statement by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.
“The Prime Minister’s visit will highlight the strategic partnership between the United States and Iraq and advance bilateral cooperation under the Strategic Framework Agreement. The visit will also focus on key areas of shared interest including through education, health, cultural, energy, and climate initiatives. President Biden also looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation with Iraq on political, economic, and security issues to include joint efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS,” also reads the statement.