Captain Artur Aghasyan posthumously awarded highest title of Hero of Artsakh

By a decision of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan, Captain Artur Aghasyan of the Artsakh Defense Army has been posthumously awarded the highest title of Hero of Artsakh for his exceptional services to Artsakh, and for his courage and personal bravery in the defense and security of the Homeland. President Harutyunyan announced this on Facebook.
"Apart from Artur, the Aghasyan family living in the Artsakh city of Martuni has lost another son, Arsen, in this war [last year] as well," Harutyunyan added in particular.