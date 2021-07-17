187 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Saturday morning, 187 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 227,298 in the country, the Ministry of Health informed.
Also, one more death from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,559 cases.
One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,111 now.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 114, the total respective number so far is 218,242, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,386.
And 5,669 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,263,393 such tests have been performed to date.