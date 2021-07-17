Armenia President condoles with Germany colleague

YEREVAN. – President Armen Sarkissian of Armenia sent a letter of condolences to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in connection with the casualties and devastation caused by the floods in Germany. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the press office of the President of Armenia.
In his letter, President Sarkissian extended his condolences and support to President Steinmeier and the friendly people of Germany, and wished fortitude and courage of spirit to the relatives and close ones of the casualties of these floods, and a speedy recovery to the injured.