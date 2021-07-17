Acting premier: Azerbaijan refuses to provide corridor to Armenia

Netherlands Armenian organizations demand explanation from their MFA over Dutch ambassador's ‘visit’ to Shushi

Tight surveillance outside Armenia government building, several people apprehended

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

European Council President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

911 motorcycles to serve on Yerevan streets

Police apprehend opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member

Armenia President condoles with Germany colleague

Taliban stepping up attacks in Afghanistan, says US intelligence

187 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Captain Artur Aghasyan posthumously awarded highest title of Hero of Artsakh

California physician charged with selling fake Covid immunization pellets

Biden to meet with Iraq PM

Armenia citizens can enter Georgia through 2 checkpoints

Armenia soldier, 20, dies

Newspaper: Armenia opposition blocs holding their breath awaiting Constitutional Court decision of today

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan is Yerevan mayor Marutyan's 'lifebuoy'

Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after nearly 9 months

'Bloodthirsty vampire' arrested in Kenya

There are 21615 people or 5,448 families displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh

Lavrov says US mission in Afghanistan failed

Azeri parliamentary group in occupied Northern Cyprus to commemorate 47th anniversary of Turkish troops' landing

Vietnam calls on Washington to lift Cuba embargo

Germany declares regime of military catastrophe due to flooding

Armenia Ambassador, Russia Deputy FM discuss provision of international humanitarian aid to Karabakh

Sputnik Armenia: 2 missing Armenian servicemen find themselves in territory under control of Azerbaijan Armed Forces

Karabakh Ombudsman: People of Artsakh have never lived and can never live in peace with Azerbaijan

Remains of former Armenian footballer found

Armenia acting PM introduced to businessman's newly opened brandy factory

Armenia ex-deputy MOD: If Pashinyan is still in power after November 9, 2020, it means he has unfinished business

Armenia Chamber of Advocates holds 3rd meeting to provide legal aid to Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

European Council President Charles Michel arrives in Armenia

Yerevan court to announce decision on pre-trial measure against Sisian mayor tomorrow

Alexander Lapshin on Yerkir.am's article about his talks with journalist, Armenia acting PM and ex-spokesperson

Young members of ARF-D protesting against EU representative's visit to Armenia

Lukashevich at OSCE: Assistance in future solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue in South Caucasus is required

Digest: Azerbaijan opens fire near Armenia border, EU to lift restrictions for Armenian citizens?

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc member: Law-enforcement authorities need to explore disclosure of Lapshin-Karapetyan talk

Armenia acting PM receives Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russia Armed Forces

Armenia’s Karahunj village head testified against Goris city mayor, says lawyer

Armenian National Committee addresses letter to Belgian FM condemning Ambassador’s visit to Shushi

Dollar goes down again Armenia

Azerbaijan starts construction of tunnels in Karabakh occupied territories

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office charges head of Lori Province's Jrashen village with abuse of official powers

Armenia ambassador to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore is recalled

At least 70 people die in Germany and Belgium due to floods

Armenia ambassador to US to now serve as envoy to UK

France and US urge Lebanese politicians to form cabinet

Armenia funeral commission set up in connection with Djivan Gasparyan's passing

Mayor of Armenia’s Goris to be arrested

European Council chief's Armenia visit agenda is announced

Beijing urges WHO to investigate theory that COVID-19 was imported to Wuhan

2022 US federal budget envisages $950K for Glendale Armenian museum, says Congressman Schiff

Condition of newborn left at Yerevan building entrance continues to stabilize

Azerbaijan setting up new military unit in occupied Aghdam of Artsakh

1,200 apartments to be built in capital Stepanakert, 20 new districts to be constructed in Karabakh villages

Reuters photojournalist killed in Afghanistan

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Fear, uncertainty not respected in international relations

About 20,000 translators from Afghanistan in US apply for evacuation

MOD: Azerbaijan army opened fire on Armenia positions

Turks open fire at Cyprus Coast Guard ship

162 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

US State Department responds to questions related to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Situation in Cuba calm after riots

Biden says US not planning on sending troops to Haiti after assassination of its president

US considering possibility of restoring internet access in Cuba, Biden says

Biden: Russia must not be allowed to use energy as a weapon

Newspaper: New developments occur in case on dishonoring of Armenian soldiers' remains

Newspaper: Armenia’s European agenda

Erdogan wants to do the same with Afghanistan as with Artsakh

US senators call on Biden to put pressure on Turkey’s Erdogan over Cyprus

Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijani side briefly fired gunshots from rifles 4-5 times in direction of Shushi

Ukraine citizens organize disco party near Internal Affairs Ministry building for Avakov's resignation

European Council calls on EU member states to lift travel restrictions for Armenia citizens

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc member: Syunik Province is being attacked by Baku and Yerevan

Armenia President grants high state award to merited architect Sashur Kalashyan

Armenia acting PM hosts participants of Summer Olympics

Armenia MOD clarifies which servicemen can receive free food in post-war period

Armenia MOD hosts Armenian-Italian military-political consultations

New member of Armenia ruling party's faction drops mandate

Stent placed in heart of Armenia Central Electoral Commission chairman, he feels fine

Armenia acting high-tech industry minister receives China Ambassador

Armenia acting PM receives Anthony Parsamian and Arpi Vartanian

Armenia State Revenue Committee chairman resigned?

Yerevan court to examine motion for arrest of Goris mayor Arush Arushanyan today at 8:30pm

Body of hero of Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 Artur Aghasyan found

Armenia Military Prosecutor pays regular visit to MOD central recruitment station

Digest: 104 Armenian POWs thus far returned from Baku, 111,000 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Armenia

Armenia acting deputy minister receives Georgia Ambassador, discusses transport-related issues

Armenia outgoing parliament increases monthly compensation five times

Ameriabank Receives Euromoney Award for Excellence 2021 as the Best Bank in Armenia

Le Drian, Blinken discuss Karabakh conflict

Istanbul court charges Gulen's supporters with murder of Hrant Dink

New Iran President to Armenia acting PM: Deepening of cooperation between our countries is inevitable

Armenia President congratulates Vice-President and PM of UAE, ruler of Dubai on his birthday

Businessman Jevan Cheloyants presents new investment programs to Armenia acting PM

Dutch PM congratulates Armenia's Pashinyan on victory in snap parliamentary elections

Foreigners must be in Armenia for at least 10 days to receive 2nd component of coronavirus vaccine in country

Dollar drops somewhat Armenia

Armenia acting health minister comments on news about corruption linked to her deputy