Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 130 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Friday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which five new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, seven people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 9,680 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 942 of them have come back positive.

A total of 2,925 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 27,632 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far in Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
