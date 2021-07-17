Police apprehend opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member

A while ago, the police took Gegham Nazaryan—a member of the opposition "Armenia" bloc, led by second President Robert Kocharyan—to a police station in an inhumane way, and with a special instruction to make him lie down on ground. Narek Mantashyan, co-chair of the “Alternative” NGO and a member of the aforesaid bloc, wrote about this on Facebook, and, also, posted a respective video.
Mantashyan added that Nazaryan is the father of a soldier who died in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last year.