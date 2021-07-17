Germany floods’ death toll rises to more than 130

The death toll from the devastating floods in western Germany has risen to more than 130, with 618 people injured, DW reported.
At least 20 people have been killed in floods in Belgium.
There are fears that the death toll is not final, as dozens of people have been missing for two days.
Search and rescue operations as well as the restoration of destroyed infrastructure in the disaster zone are underway. Many volunteers also take part in this work.
The damage caused by the disaster has not been calculated yet. The floods destroyed numerous buildings, roads, bridges and railways, and damaged farms.
Some areas have been left without electricity and drinking water.