News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 17
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Tight surveillance outside Armenia government building, several people apprehended
Tight surveillance outside Armenia government building, several people apprehended
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

The main building of the government of Armenia is currently under tight surveillance.

A large number of police special forces are guarding the entrance to the building and are not allowing people to enter the area.

Also, police have apprehended three people who were passing by this government building.

Reporters and cameramen have been told to stay at the opposite sidewalk

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and visiting European Council President Charles Michel are currently making statements in this government building.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos