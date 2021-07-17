Tight surveillance outside Armenia government building, several people apprehended

The main building of the government of Armenia is currently under tight surveillance.
A large number of police special forces are guarding the entrance to the building and are not allowing people to enter the area.
Also, police have apprehended three people who were passing by this government building.
Reporters and cameramen have been told to stay at the opposite sidewalk
Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and visiting European Council President Charles Michel are currently making statements in this government building.