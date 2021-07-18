Three-headed baby born in India

A three-headed baby born with a rare defect in Uttar Pradesh, and pilgrims have dubbed the baby an incarnation of God, Daily Star reported.

The two extra heads are directly attached to the back of its "normal" head and even have hair.

Both mother and child are reportedly doing well and have left the hospital and returned home.

However, they are said to be upset after being inundated with visits from people who are desperate to see the newborn baby.

Earlier, a resident of Kania village of Odisha had given birth to a baby with two heads and two hands.