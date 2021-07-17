Pashinyan: Armenia-EU contacts have never been so intense

YEREVAN. – I would like to once again welcome the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, who is on a working visit to Armenia. During the productive and constructive talks with my colleague, we exchanged views on the active cooperation between Armenia and the EU, joint programs, as well as a wide range of issues related to the further development of relations. Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this at Saturday’s joint news conference with visiting European Council President Charles Michel.

"This is my second meeting with Mr. Michel in the last 1.5 months. I would like to emphasize in particular that the contacts between Armenia and the EU have never been so intense, which undoubtedly testifies to the mutual commitment to develop the relations. As always, our current and future plans were at the center of the discussions. From this point of view, the importance of ensuring the necessary conditions for the successful implementation of joint programs was especially emphasized.

“We touched also upon the challenges that arose in 2020; that is, the novel coronavirus and the aggressive war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] since September 27, and its consequences. In this context, I would like to express our special gratitude and satisfaction to Mr. Michel for his efforts to both combat the new type of coronavirus and mitigate its effects, as well as his personal efforts to assist those affected by the aggression unleashed against Artsakh, including his interested contribution to the return of [Armenian] captives," the Armenian acting premier said.

Pashinyan reflected on Armenia-EU relations, too, noting: "Armenia will work consistently and constructively to unblock regional communications, restore the pre-existing communication channels, and construct new roads—in particular the North-South highway [of Armenia], and the EU support are crucial here.

In this context, I would like to express our gratitude for the EU's intention to provide about 2.6 billion euros for projects to be implemented in Armenia within the framework of the Eastern Partnership. (…).

Despite the war , regional challenges, our country continues the irreversible path of democratic reform. The EU is one of Armenia's key partners in bringing this ambitious reform agenda to life. Armenia is ready to continue active cooperation with the EU and EU member states, focusing on the implementation of institutional reforms, the establishment of the rule of law, and the strengthening of democratic institutions in our country.

In this context, the importance of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement should be noted. The successful completion of the ratification process of the agreement and its entry into force is an important event in Armenia-EU relations.

We [i.e., Armenia] attach importance also to the Eastern Partnership, which is the key initiative of our relations with the EU, and we are seriously preparing for the summit to be held in December, hoping that it will be effective."