Armenia Police: 16 people apprehended today from outside government building

YEREVAN. – Sixteen people have been apprehended and taken to police stations today from outside the government building. Edgar Janoyan, deputy head of the information department of the Police of Armenia, on Saturday informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"The citizens have been taken to the police for failing to comply with the requirements of Article 182 of the Administrative Code; for failing to comply with a lawful request by a police officer," he added.

Police officers have been carrying out tight surveillance at the main building of the Armenian government since Saturday morning.

They have apprehended Gegham Nazaryan—a member of the “Armenia” bloc, led by second President Robert Kocharyan—, as well as Taron Ghazaryan, Garnik Melkumyan, and Vardan Galstyan—members of the student union of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party—, who tried to hold a peaceful protest outside this government building.