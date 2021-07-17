News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 17
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
One nation, 3 states: Azerbaijan delegation in Northern Cyprus for first time
One nation, 3 states: Azerbaijan delegation in Northern Cyprus for first time
Region:World News, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by Chairman Samad Seyidov of the Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Connections Relations, visited the "Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus" for the first time, Azerbaijani media reported.

The delegation was received by the Prime Minister of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, stating: "We are one nation, three states." He added that this was a "historic visit."

In his turn, Seyidov said: "We want Northern Cyprus to become stronger, the Turkish world to become stronger. Therefore, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Northern Cyprus must be united."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that he will deliver good news during his visit to Northern Cyprus on July 19.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos