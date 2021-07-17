One nation, 3 states: Azerbaijan delegation in Northern Cyprus for first time

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation, led by Chairman Samad Seyidov of the Committee for International and Inter-Parliamentary Connections Relations, visited the "Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus" for the first time, Azerbaijani media reported.
The delegation was received by the Prime Minister of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, stating: "We are one nation, three states." He added that this was a "historic visit."
In his turn, Seyidov said: "We want Northern Cyprus to become stronger, the Turkish world to become stronger. Therefore, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Northern Cyprus must be united."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that he will deliver good news during his visit to Northern Cyprus on July 19.