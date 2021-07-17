Adjacent areas closed off before European Council President leaves Armenia government building

YEREVAN. – Police officers on Saturday did not allow reporters or ordinary citizens to stand in front of the main building of the government of Armenia and even in the area of surrounding streets, or to sit on benches there while European Council President Charles Michel was in the building.

And as soon as Michel left the government building, the police completely closed off the area around the building, and they did not even allow the people to pass through that part.

To Armenian News-NEWS.am’s question of why even the work of the reporters was not allowed, a policeman responded: "We have been instructed that no cameras shall be seen in the area."

Sixteen people—including opposition "Armenia" bloc member Gegham Nazaryan who is the father of a soldier who died in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last year, three young members of the opposition Armenian Revolutionary Federation-ARF Dashnaktsutyun Party—were apprehended by the police today from nearby the main government building.