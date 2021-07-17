News
Assad inauguration held in Syria
Assad inauguration held in Syria
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

President Bashar al-Assad of Syria on Saturday took the constitutional oath before Speaker and members of the people’s Assembly in the presence of political, party, media, religious figures, and families of the martyrs and the injured, SANA reported.

Following the taking-oath ceremony, Al-Assad delivered a speech.

He will serve for a fourth term of seven years as President.

On May 27, the speaker of the People's Assembly of Syria, Hamoud Sabagh, had announced that Bashar al-Assad had won the May 26 presidential election with 95.1 percent of the vote.
