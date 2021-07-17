POWs who returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan are questioned

YEREVAN. – No criminal case has been initiated so far in connection with the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in 2020, regarding voluntarily being taken prisoner. Armenian News-NEWS.am was informed about this from the information received from the Police and the Investigative Committee of Armenia—and in response to a respective written inquiry.

The Investigative Committee has informed that large-scale investigative—including questioning—and some other judicial actions have been and are being carried out with all Armenian POWs and captives who have been returned from Azerbaijan.

"The body conducting the proceedings is conducting an investigation to find out the circumstances behind the capture of servicemen, servicemen included in the reserves, and volunteers. The received data are operatively transferred to the competent state bodies, as well as to international organizations," Rafayel Vardanyan, an Investigative Committee official, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

To note, criminal accountability is envisaged in Armenia for crimes against military service procedure.