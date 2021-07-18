Araghchi: Vienna talks have to wait until next Iranian government takes charge

Iran's deputy foreign minister and head of Iranian delegation in JCPOA negotiations team Abbas Araghchi said in a tweet on Saturday that the Vienna nuclear talks will be resumed after the new Iranian government will take charge, IRNA reported.

Abbas Araghchi added in his tweet that "We are going through a government change period, and this is a democratic power transfer that is taking place in Tehran.

“It is quite clear that the Vienna negotiations must halt till the new Iranian government will take charge, and this is the necessity of any democracy,” he said.

Araghchi stressed that the United States and Britain must comprehend this point and stop linking the exchange of the two sides’ prisoners – which is ready to take place – with the JCPOA.

The head of the Iranian delegation in nuclear talks added that the exchange of ten prisoners can begin as of tomorrow, if the United States and Britain will act according to their agreed upon commitments.