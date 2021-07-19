World's largest planetarium opens in China

The Shanghai Astronomy Museum, the world's largest planetarium in terms of building scale, has officially opened in China, Xinhua reported.

It covers approximately 58,600 square meters.

The museum's exhibits include approximately 70 meteorites, covering those from the moon, Mars, and Vesta, as well as over 120 collections of artifacts such as works of Isaac Newton, Galileo Galilei, and Johannes Kepler.

Its exhibits also include lunar ground specimens that have been brought by China's Chang 'e-5 probe

During the daytime, visitors can observe the sun through the educational adaptive-optics solar telescope at this planetarium and see high-definition images of sunspots and solar flares.

Among the over 300 exhibits in the museum, interactive exhibits account for more than 50 percent. Technologies such as data visualization, augmented reality, virtual reality, and biometrics technologies help visitors gain astronomical and scientific knowledge through interaction.