Armenian human rights activist on the opposition and the Constitutional Court's decision on snap elections

After scores with members of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc (who are heads of communities) are settled, members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party will be next. This is what human rights activist Avetik Ishkhanyan wrote on his Facebook page, touching upon the decision of the Constitutional Court of Armenia on the snap parliamentary elections. Ishkhanyan wrote the following:

“Alas, the Constitutional Court left the results of the “elections” unchanged. What are we going to do? Now a little more serious…Dear members of the opposition, did you really have faith in the Constitutional Court? During all these years, didn’t you become convinced that there is no constitution, law and rights in Armenia? There is only the will of one person — the dictator.

No matter what argument you bring up, there was already political terrorism in Armenia — laying down on asphalts, making up criminal cases and arresting heads of communities with oppositional view. Were you expecting the members of the Constitutional Court to commit a heroic act in these conditions? Even if there was some doubt about the decision of the Constitutional Court, the little dictator would at least refrain from taking such steps, at least now. The whole world “congratulated” the little dictator without waiting for the Constitutional Court to announce its decision, and with that, the whole world ignored the Armenian people and you, dear members of the opposition. After scores with members of the opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc (who are heads of communities) are settled, members of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party will be next. Continue the struggle constitutionally, ladies and gentlemen, and get ready for the next “elections”.”