132 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of yesterday, 4,224 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia, 132 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in the country, the Ministry of Health informed, adding that the number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 89 and the number of deaths is 7.

Today, as of 11am, a total of 227,430 coronavirus cases have been confirmed. The total number of people who have recovered is 218,331, and the total number of people who have died — 4,566.

The number of people currently being treated is 3,421. Overall, 267,617 tests have been conducted.

Also, one more death from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,559 cases.

One more case of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses was recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,112 now.