37-year-old citizen of Armenia parks car and jumps off bridge

Today a 37-year-old man parked his car on the bridge in Nor Hachn village of Kotayk Province of Armenia and jumped off the bridge, shamshyan.com reported.

At around 12:10 a.m. the 911 Operational Management Center of the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a phone call from the police telling the Center that, based on police officers’ information, a citizen had jumped off the bridge.

It was decided to stop searching for the man due to the darkness. At 6am, policemen and rescuers continued the search and found the man’s body in an area that was hard to pass through.

Police and investigators found out that the citizen who committed suicide was a male resident of Kotayk Province who had parked his car near the bridge and jumped off the latter.

An investigator has designated several expert examinations, including forensic medicine expert examination of the body.