German Chancellor visits one of the regions most affected by flooding

German Chancellor Angela Merkel labeled as surreal the picture she saw in the regions that were most affected by the devastating floods, AFP reported.
Merkel walked in Schultz village of Rheinland-Pfalz, which is one of the two most affected regions in West Germany.
There are at least 184 victims in Western Europe, and another dozen people are deemed to be missing.
“This is terrible. I would like to say that there are rarely words in German that can describe the damage caused,” Merkel told reporters during a visit to Adenau.
Merkel also mentioned that the disaster in West Germany showed that it is necessary to follow climate change more closely.