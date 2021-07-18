Funeral of Karabakh hero Artur Aghasyan held in Martuni

The funeral of member of the Youth and Junior Unions of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation-Dashnaktsutyun political party (ARF-D), officer of the Junior Union of ARF-D Artsakh in Martuni and recipient of the 2nd degree of the Order of the Combat Cross, Captain Artur Aghasyan, who heroically fell while defending the borders of the homeland during the 44-day war in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), was held in Martuni today, as reported yerkir.am.

The residents of Martuni bid their farewells to the heroic Armenian near the monument to Monte Melkonian at the square in Martunin.

Artur, who was raised with the example of Monte and bore the spirit of Monte in him, proved that he is the real descendant of Monte and other Armenian heroes with his endeavors during the Four-Day Artsakh War of April 2016 and 44-day Artsakh war.

Artur will go down in the history of the Armenian people as a brilliant example of how one must love the homeland and how one must fight for freedom of the homeland.

He was buried with military honor for his self-dedicated sacrifice for the homeland and was awarded the high title of “Hero of Artsakh”.