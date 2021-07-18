Armenia Special Investigation Service issues statement on Goris mayor Arush Arushanyan

The defense of Arush Arushanyan, who is accused under the criminal case being investigated by the Special Investigation Service of Armenia, today issued a manipulative statement, allegedly expressing doubt that investigator of the Special Investigation Service Kh. Mejlumyan rendered decisions on engaging accused Arushanyan and submitting a motion to apply arrest as a pre-trial measure against him, but according to the materials provided by the investigators, another investigator was head of the investigators involved in the given case. This is stated in the statement issued by the Special Investigation Service.

“Attaching importance to the right of the public to receive impartial and complete information, we deem it necessary to inform that on July 10, 2021, conduct of preliminary investigation into the criminal case was assigned to a group of investigators, the head of which was Kh. Mejlumyan, who accepted the case for proceedings the same day.

The documents existing in the case materials serve as evidence of the fact that Kh. Mejlumyan was the head of the investigative group as of the day the criminal prosecution was instituted against Arushanyan, including the record drawn up on July 15 on notifying the accused and the defense about the formation of an investigative group, under which the accused and defense have signed. Thus, it is irrefutable that Arushanyan’s defense was well aware that Kh. Mejlumyan is the head of the group and that he rendered decisions on engaging accused Arushanyan and submitting a motion to apply arrest as a pre-trial measure against him

Based on all this, it is clear that the statement issued by Arushanyan’s defense is nothing but a cheap trick to disorient the public and discredit the objective investigation,” the statement also reads.