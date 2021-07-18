News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Residents of Armenia's Kajaran launch petition demanding the release of their mayor
Residents of Armenia's Kajaran launch petition demanding the release of their mayor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Citizens of Kajaran launched a petition in support of their mayor Manvel Paramazyan this morning. They say his arrest is unfair and demand his release.

“Paramazyan has proved that he is a patriot with his work. During the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], he fought for the security of our borders. Kajaran is considered ‘headless’ without him,” one of the residents said.

On July 9, Manvel Paramazyan was charged with receiving a bribe and obstructing the free realization of the elector’s will. Paramazyan doesn’t accept the charges and finds that all this is a part of the chain of political persecution against him.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos