Residents of Armenia's Kajaran launch petition demanding the release of their mayor

Citizens of Kajaran launched a petition in support of their mayor Manvel Paramazyan this morning. They say his arrest is unfair and demand his release.
“Paramazyan has proved that he is a patriot with his work. During the 44-day war [in Nagorno-Karabakh], he fought for the security of our borders. Kajaran is considered ‘headless’ without him,” one of the residents said.
On July 9, Manvel Paramazyan was charged with receiving a bribe and obstructing the free realization of the elector’s will. Paramazyan doesn’t accept the charges and finds that all this is a part of the chain of political persecution against him.