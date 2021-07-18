Charles Michel: EU can help with demarcation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border at level of experts

The European Union can help with demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at the level of experts, as well as play a positive role in establishing peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President of the European Council Charles Michel said during a press conference following his talks with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku today, TASS reported.

“The European Union is ready to make efforts to make progress. For instance, in regard to demarcation, and for this, we are ready to provide the support of European experts, and if it is necessary and desired, conduct European monitoring,” Michel said, adding that he has addressed the Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan and made it clear that the European Union is ready to play a positive role.

Michel emphasized that the EU supports the mediation activities of the OSCE, but added that this doesn’t stand in the EU’s way to share its experience, provide support to record more security, stability and mainly peace in the region, as well as to propose some ideas for possible progress in the peace process.

Charles Michel arrived in Azerbaijan last week, before which he had visited Yerevan where he held talks with Armenia’s leader as part of his visit to the South Caucasus.