Newsfeed
Terrible road accident casualty is Samvel Avetyan who miraculously had survived Artsakh war
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A few days ago there was a terrible road accident on the Armavir-Yerevan road, Armenian journalist Aram Gevorgyan wrote on Facebook.

"A police car had collided with a Toyota, and as a result, 2 policemen and the driver of the Toyota had died on the spot. (…). At the steering wheel of the Toyota was 20-year-old Samvel Avetyan, who had just been discharged from the army. He was defending the [combat] positions of Mataghis [village] during the [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [last year]; he had gone through all that disaster and survived,” Gevorgyan added.
