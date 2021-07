World oil prices falling

France ambassador to Armenia makes social media post in Armenian

Rare stone discovered outlining ancient Rome city limits

New nanoparticle accurately diagnoses cancer through simple urine test

World's largest planetarium opens in China

Terrible road accident casualty is Samvel Avetyan who miraculously had survived Artsakh war

Zangeneh: OPEC+ can't ignore Iran's return

Charles Michel: EU can help with demarcation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border at level of experts

Gunshots heard in central Yerevan again

Aliyev continues to 'feed' Europe with talks about peace

Residents of Armenia's Kajaran launch petition demanding the release of their mayor

German Chancellor visits one of the regions most affected by flooding

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Iran's Fars Province

Armenia Special Investigation Service issues statement on Goris mayor Arush Arushanyan

Funeral of Karabakh hero Artur Aghasyan held in Martuni

Armenia's newly elected parliament to hold first session on July 26

Armenia acting PM hosts CEO of Flagship Pioneering and Moderna Therapeutics Noubar Afeyan

37-year-old citizen of Armenia parks car and jumps off bridge

Armenian analyst on Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem's pressure on Armenia and Russia's and Turkey's presence

168.am reports on the judges of Armenia Constitutional Court who supported or were against decision on elections

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits California's north coast

Armenian human rights activist on the opposition and the Constitutional Court's decision on snap elections

Araghchi: Vienna talks have to wait until next Iranian government takes charge

Florida man hits live alligator and tries to throw it onto building’s roof

132 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Three-headed baby born in India

Opposition party to appeal Armenia Constitutional Court's decision on snap elections in ECHR

Armenia Constitutional Court upholds Central Electoral Commission decision on snap parliamentary election results

One nation, 3 states: Azerbaijan delegation in Northern Cyprus for first time

Assad inauguration held in Syria

POWs who returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan are questioned

Two more members of opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc apprehended

Pashinyan: Strengthening the Armenia southern regions’ resistance is one of EU €2.6bn assistance programs

Armenia acting PM: We are ready to start negotiations according to OSCE Minsk Groups co-chairs’ statement

Germany floods’ death toll rises to more than 130

Charles Michel: Useful to be able to withdraw Armenian, Azerbaijani armed forces from disputed territories

Adjacent areas closed off before European Council President leaves Armenia government building

Armenia Police: 16 people apprehended today from outside government building

Acting premier: Azerbaijan refuses to provide corridor to Armenia

Pashinyan: Armenia-EU contacts have never been so intense

Netherlands Armenian organizations demand explanation from their MFA over Dutch ambassador's ‘visit’ to Shushi

Tight surveillance outside Armenia government building, several people apprehended

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

European Council President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

911 motorcycles to serve on Yerevan streets

Police apprehend opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member

Armenia President condoles with Germany colleague

Taliban stepping up attacks in Afghanistan, says US intelligence

187 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Captain Artur Aghasyan posthumously awarded highest title of Hero of Artsakh

California physician charged with selling fake Covid immunization pellets

Biden to meet with Iraq PM

Armenia citizens can enter Georgia through 2 checkpoints

Armenia soldier, 20, dies

Newspaper: Armenia opposition blocs holding their breath awaiting Constitutional Court decision of today

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan is Yerevan mayor Marutyan's 'lifebuoy'

Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after nearly 9 months

'Bloodthirsty vampire' arrested in Kenya

There are 21615 people or 5,448 families displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh

Lavrov says US mission in Afghanistan failed

Azeri parliamentary group in occupied Northern Cyprus to commemorate 47th anniversary of Turkish troops' landing

Vietnam calls on Washington to lift Cuba embargo

Germany declares regime of military catastrophe due to flooding

Armenia Ambassador, Russia Deputy FM discuss provision of international humanitarian aid to Karabakh

Sputnik Armenia: 2 missing Armenian servicemen find themselves in territory under control of Azerbaijan Armed Forces

Karabakh Ombudsman: People of Artsakh have never lived and can never live in peace with Azerbaijan

Remains of former Armenian footballer found

Armenia acting PM introduced to businessman's newly opened brandy factory

Armenia ex-deputy MOD: If Pashinyan is still in power after November 9, 2020, it means he has unfinished business

Armenia Chamber of Advocates holds 3rd meeting to provide legal aid to Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

European Council President Charles Michel arrives in Armenia

Yerevan court to announce decision on pre-trial measure against Sisian mayor tomorrow

Alexander Lapshin on Yerkir.am's article about his talks with journalist, Armenia acting PM and ex-spokesperson

Young members of ARF-D protesting against EU representative's visit to Armenia

Lukashevich at OSCE: Assistance in future solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue in South Caucasus is required

Digest: Azerbaijan opens fire near Armenia border, EU to lift restrictions for Armenian citizens?

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc member: Law-enforcement authorities need to explore disclosure of Lapshin-Karapetyan talk

Armenia acting PM receives Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russia Armed Forces

Armenia’s Karahunj village head testified against Goris city mayor, says lawyer

Armenian National Committee addresses letter to Belgian FM condemning Ambassador’s visit to Shushi

Dollar goes down again Armenia

Azerbaijan starts construction of tunnels in Karabakh occupied territories

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office charges head of Lori Province's Jrashen village with abuse of official powers

Armenia ambassador to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore is recalled

At least 70 people die in Germany and Belgium due to floods

Armenia ambassador to US to now serve as envoy to UK

France and US urge Lebanese politicians to form cabinet

Armenia funeral commission set up in connection with Djivan Gasparyan's passing

Mayor of Armenia’s Goris to be arrested

European Council chief's Armenia visit agenda is announced

Beijing urges WHO to investigate theory that COVID-19 was imported to Wuhan

2022 US federal budget envisages $950K for Glendale Armenian museum, says Congressman Schiff

Condition of newborn left at Yerevan building entrance continues to stabilize

Azerbaijan setting up new military unit in occupied Aghdam of Artsakh

1,200 apartments to be built in capital Stepanakert, 20 new districts to be constructed in Karabakh villages

Reuters photojournalist killed in Afghanistan

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan: Fear, uncertainty not respected in international relations

About 20,000 translators from Afghanistan in US apply for evacuation

MOD: Azerbaijan army opened fire on Armenia positions

Turks open fire at Cyprus Coast Guard ship