US Embassy in Armenia on Aliyev's statements: Special attention should be paid to final settlement

Armenia university applicants who are cut can apply for competition for open spots

Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan's statements show that the war continues

Which professions Armenia university applicants prefer?

Car falls into Armenia Lori Province town gorge, driver dies on the spot

Armenia International Studies expert: I am accused of overestimating Turkish factor, expansion of Turkey’s influence

Merkel has had considerable personal contribution to strengthening of Armenia-Germany relations, says Sarkissian

Downtown Yerevan street incident shooter is well-known businessman’s brother

Criminal case launched into Armenia soldier's death

Erdogan arrives in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on a two-day visit

Armenia, Iran customs officers meet at Meghri border checkpoint

92 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Bus collides with truck in Pakistan, 27 people killed

Details emerge from downtown Yerevan street shooting, the injured is US citizen

7 injured, including children, after major road accident near Armenia town bridge

Half a million Chinese demands from WHO to check US biolaboratory

World oil prices falling

France ambassador to Armenia makes social media post in Armenian

Rare stone discovered outlining ancient Rome city limits

New nanoparticle accurately diagnoses cancer through simple urine test

World's largest planetarium opens in China

Terrible road accident casualty is Samvel Avetyan who miraculously had survived Artsakh war

Zangeneh: OPEC+ can't ignore Iran's return

Charles Michel: EU can help with demarcation of Armenia-Azerbaijan border at level of experts

Gunshots heard in central Yerevan again

Aliyev continues to 'feed' Europe with talks about peace

Residents of Armenia's Kajaran launch petition demanding the release of their mayor

German Chancellor visits one of the regions most affected by flooding

Magnitude 5.7 quake hits Iran's Fars Province

Armenia Special Investigation Service issues statement on Goris mayor Arush Arushanyan

Funeral of Karabakh hero Artur Aghasyan held in Martuni

Armenia's newly elected parliament to hold first session on July 26

Armenia acting PM hosts CEO of Flagship Pioneering and Moderna Therapeutics Noubar Afeyan

37-year-old citizen of Armenia parks car and jumps off bridge

Armenian analyst on Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem's pressure on Armenia and Russia's and Turkey's presence

168.am reports on the judges of Armenia Constitutional Court who supported or were against decision on elections

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits California's north coast

Armenian human rights activist on the opposition and the Constitutional Court's decision on snap elections

Araghchi: Vienna talks have to wait until next Iranian government takes charge

Florida man hits live alligator and tries to throw it onto building’s roof

132 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Three-headed baby born in India

Opposition party to appeal Armenia Constitutional Court's decision on snap elections in ECHR

Armenia Constitutional Court upholds Central Electoral Commission decision on snap parliamentary election results

One nation, 3 states: Azerbaijan delegation in Northern Cyprus for first time

Assad inauguration held in Syria

POWs who returned to Armenia from Azerbaijan are questioned

Two more members of opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc apprehended

Pashinyan: Strengthening the Armenia southern regions’ resistance is one of EU €2.6bn assistance programs

Armenia acting PM: We are ready to start negotiations according to OSCE Minsk Groups co-chairs’ statement

Germany floods’ death toll rises to more than 130

Charles Michel: Useful to be able to withdraw Armenian, Azerbaijani armed forces from disputed territories

Adjacent areas closed off before European Council President leaves Armenia government building

Armenia Police: 16 people apprehended today from outside government building

Acting premier: Azerbaijan refuses to provide corridor to Armenia

Pashinyan: Armenia-EU contacts have never been so intense

Netherlands Armenian organizations demand explanation from their MFA over Dutch ambassador's ‘visit’ to Shushi

Tight surveillance outside Armenia government building, several people apprehended

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Karabakh

European Council President visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

911 motorcycles to serve on Yerevan streets

Police apprehend opposition ‘Armenia’ bloc member

Armenia President condoles with Germany colleague

Taliban stepping up attacks in Afghanistan, says US intelligence

187 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Captain Artur Aghasyan posthumously awarded highest title of Hero of Artsakh

California physician charged with selling fake Covid immunization pellets

Biden to meet with Iraq PM

Armenia citizens can enter Georgia through 2 checkpoints

Armenia soldier, 20, dies

Newspaper: Armenia opposition blocs holding their breath awaiting Constitutional Court decision of today

Newspaper: Armenia ex-President Kocharyan is Yerevan mayor Marutyan's 'lifebuoy'

Eiffel Tower reopens to visitors after nearly 9 months

'Bloodthirsty vampire' arrested in Kenya

There are 21615 people or 5,448 families displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh

Lavrov says US mission in Afghanistan failed

Azeri parliamentary group in occupied Northern Cyprus to commemorate 47th anniversary of Turkish troops' landing

Vietnam calls on Washington to lift Cuba embargo

Germany declares regime of military catastrophe due to flooding

Armenia Ambassador, Russia Deputy FM discuss provision of international humanitarian aid to Karabakh

Sputnik Armenia: 2 missing Armenian servicemen find themselves in territory under control of Azerbaijan Armed Forces

Karabakh Ombudsman: People of Artsakh have never lived and can never live in peace with Azerbaijan

Remains of former Armenian footballer found

Armenia acting PM introduced to businessman's newly opened brandy factory

Armenia ex-deputy MOD: If Pashinyan is still in power after November 9, 2020, it means he has unfinished business

Armenia Chamber of Advocates holds 3rd meeting to provide legal aid to Armenian captives in Azerbaijan

European Council President Charles Michel arrives in Armenia

Yerevan court to announce decision on pre-trial measure against Sisian mayor tomorrow

Alexander Lapshin on Yerkir.am's article about his talks with journalist, Armenia acting PM and ex-spokesperson

Young members of ARF-D protesting against EU representative's visit to Armenia

Lukashevich at OSCE: Assistance in future solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue in South Caucasus is required

Digest: Azerbaijan opens fire near Armenia border, EU to lift restrictions for Armenian citizens?

Opposition 'Armenia' bloc member: Law-enforcement authorities need to explore disclosure of Lapshin-Karapetyan talk

Armenia acting PM receives Deputy Chief of General Staff of Russia Armed Forces

Armenia’s Karahunj village head testified against Goris city mayor, says lawyer

Armenian National Committee addresses letter to Belgian FM condemning Ambassador’s visit to Shushi

Dollar goes down again Armenia

Azerbaijan starts construction of tunnels in Karabakh occupied territories

Armenia Prosecutor General's Office charges head of Lori Province's Jrashen village with abuse of official powers

Armenia ambassador to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore is recalled