7 injured, including children, after major road accident near Armenia town bridge

YEREVAN. – At 9:34 pm on Sunday, the national crisis management center of Armenia received a call informing that a road accident had taken place near the bridge of Nor Hachn town in Kotayk Province, and a person was stuck in a vehicle, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
It was found out that a Mercedes and an Opel had collided, and, as a result, both cars had turned into scrap metal.
The rescuers who arrived at the scene took the Opel driver of the car which he was stuck in and carried this person to a waiting ambulance.
The drivers and passengers of these vehicles—7 injured, including 3 children—were taken to the Abovyan city hospital, from where the driver and the passenger of the Opel were transferred to the Yerevan surgery institute where the doctors said the passenger was in satisfactory condition, whereas the driver—in serious condition.