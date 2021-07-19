Erdogan arrives in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on a two-day visit

Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives on Monday for a two-day visit to the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Crus, Haber Kıbrıs newspaper reported.
The trip begins a day earlier than the date set by the Turkish leader in May.
The visit is timed to coincide with the 47th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974.
On Monday, Erdogan is scheduled to speak at the Turkish Cypriot parliament in the Turkish part of Nicosia and a trip to Kyrenia to the landing site of Turkish troops on the island in 1974. On Tuesday, the Turkish President will take part in a military parade in Nicosia, and then visit the resort part of Famagusta - Varosha.
During the visit, the Turkish leader will perform prayers on the occasion of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha.