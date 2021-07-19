News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Details emerge from downtown Yerevan street shooting, the injured is US citizen
Details emerge from downtown Yerevan street shooting, the injured is US citizen
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia provided details on Sunday’s shooting at Amiryan Street in downtown Yerevan.

At around 7:30pm, a report was received informing that there were shootings at 18 Amiryan Street. On the same day, a call was received from a Yerevan medical center that a US citizen—born in 1979—with a gunshot wound to the leg had been brought to this hospital for medical assistance, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It turned out that this person had received a gunshot wound during the aforesaid incident on Amiryan Street.

A criminal case has been initiated in connection with this incident.

According to preliminary data, at around 7:30pm, a group of unidentified persons had had an argument on the sidewalk of Amiryan Street, and hit each other, during which one of them has sustained a gunshot wound in the leg.

During the investigation, the scene of the incident was examined, and three capsules as well as traces of blood were found there. Also, samples were taken, forensic examinations were ordered, a number of eyewitnesses were interviewed, and recordings of the security video cameras at the scene were examined.

The criminal investigation continues.

Gunshots heard in central Yerevan again
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Car falls into Armenia Lori Province town gorge, driver dies on the spot
An investigation is underway…
 Downtown Yerevan street incident shooter is well-known businessman’s brother
And one person was stabbed…
 Criminal case launched into Armenia soldier's death
He sustained a gunshot wound to the head…
 Bus collides with truck in Pakistan, 27 people killed
Rescuers have already arrived at the scene…
 7 injured, including children, after major road accident near Armenia town bridge
Both cars involved had turned into scrap metal…
 37-year-old citizen of Armenia parks car and jumps off bridge
It was decided to stop searching for...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos