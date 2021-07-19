Details emerge from downtown Yerevan street shooting, the injured is US citizen

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia provided details on Sunday’s shooting at Amiryan Street in downtown Yerevan.
At around 7:30pm, a report was received informing that there were shootings at 18 Amiryan Street. On the same day, a call was received from a Yerevan medical center that a US citizen—born in 1979—with a gunshot wound to the leg had been brought to this hospital for medical assistance, the Investigative Committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
It turned out that this person had received a gunshot wound during the aforesaid incident on Amiryan Street.
A criminal case has been initiated in connection with this incident.
According to preliminary data, at around 7:30pm, a group of unidentified persons had had an argument on the sidewalk of Amiryan Street, and hit each other, during which one of them has sustained a gunshot wound in the leg.
During the investigation, the scene of the incident was examined, and three capsules as well as traces of blood were found there. Also, samples were taken, forensic examinations were ordered, a number of eyewitnesses were interviewed, and recordings of the security video cameras at the scene were examined.
The criminal investigation continues.
