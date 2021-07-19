News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
92 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
92 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 92 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 227,522 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, three more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,569 cases.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 96, the total respective number so far is 218,427, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,414—a drop by seven from the previous day.

And 3,554 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,271,171 such tests have been performed to date.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
162 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And two more coronavirus patients have died…
 Foreigners must be in Armenia for at least 10 days to receive 2nd component of coronavirus vaccine in country
As per the acting minister of health…
 Armenia acting health minister: 111,000 people vaccinated against coronavirus so far in Armenia
And referring to the issuing of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, the Armenian official explained that…
 163 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And four more coronavirus patients have died…
 Vast majority of foreigners being vaccinated against COVID-19 at Armenia mobile points are Iranians
Some of them even spend the night on the streets…
 159 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And three more coronavirus patients have died…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos