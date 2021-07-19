92 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN. – As of Monday morning, 92 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 227,522 in the country, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, three more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,569 cases.
The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 96, the total respective number so far is 218,427, and the number of people currently being treated is 3,414—a drop by seven from the previous day.
And 3,554 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,271,171 such tests have been performed to date.