News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Armenia, Iran customs officers meet at Meghri border checkpoint
Armenia, Iran customs officers meet at Meghri border checkpoint
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The senior staff of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Southern Customs House-Department and the Meghri Customs Checkpoint-Section met—at the Meghri border checkpoint of Armenia—with the management of the Norduz customs checkpoint of Iran, the SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the meeting, the upgrading works, the recent large number of passenger flow, the recent overcrowding at the border caused by it, as well as current issues arising from the work functions were discussed, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
New Iran President to Armenia acting PM: Deepening of cooperation between our countries is inevitable
Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi sent a message to Nikol Pashinyan...
 Iran vice president proposes to establish high-tech center in Armenia
Acting Minister of Economy of Vahan Kerobyan received an Iranian delegation led by Mehdi Eliasi…
 Armenia acting economy minister and his deputy attend Armenian-Iranian business forum
Greeting the organizers and participants of...
 Iran MFA congratulates successful holding of snap parliamentary elections in Armenia
Saeed Khatibzadeh wished success to...
 Catholicos of All Armenians sends congratulatory message to Iran's President-elect
The message reads as...
 Armenia State Revenue Committee, Iran Customs Service officials meet
The establishment of a link between the Meghri and Norduz border checkpoints was on the agenda…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos