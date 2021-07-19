Armenia, Iran customs officers meet at Meghri border checkpoint

YEREVAN. – The senior staff of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Southern Customs House-Department and the Meghri Customs Checkpoint-Section met—at the Meghri border checkpoint of Armenia—with the management of the Norduz customs checkpoint of Iran, the SRC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the meeting, the upgrading works, the recent large number of passenger flow, the recent overcrowding at the border caused by it, as well as current issues arising from the work functions were discussed, in particular.