State commission member says Armenia supports Russia's initiative for fight against cross-border cartels

Member of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia Shushan Sargsyan today participated in the 5th session of the Intergovernmental Expert Group for Protection of the Legislation and Policy on Competition and Consumer Rights and the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Expert Group for Legislation and Policy on Competition of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) online.
As reported the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition, a broad range of issues related to cooperation in the sphere of competition were on the agenda of the session. In particular, the legislation, policies on and regulations for competition in the digital era; propaganda for competition during COVID-19 pandemic and in the post-pandemic period, as well as the main outcomes of and prospects for the activities of the task force dealing with the fight against cross-border anti-competitive agreements (cartels) of the UNCTAD were discussed during the 19th session. Members of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition Hayk Karapetyan and Shushan Sargsyan are also included in the task force.
In her speech, Sargsyan attached importance to the role of joint initiatives with regard to procedures for maintaining effective control over restrictive actions at the international and regional levels and expressed support to the initiative of the Russian Federation for the fight against cross-border anti-competitive agreements (cartels).