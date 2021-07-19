Criminal case launched into Armenia soldier's death

YEREVAN. – At around 9:45pm on July 16, conscript Artur Ghazaryan received a fatal gunshot wound to the head by a shot fired at the outpost of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, and as a result of violating the rules of combat duty, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Ghazaryan died on the way to a military hospital.
The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case in connection with this incident.
Senior Lieutenant H.A. of the aforesaid outpost has been detained on suspicion of committing a crime under the Criminal Code.
The criminal investigation continues.