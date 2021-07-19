News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
494.78
EUR
584.78
RUB
6.68
ME-USD
0
Show news feed
Criminal case launched into Armenia soldier's death
Criminal case launched into Armenia soldier's death
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – At around 9:45pm on July 16, conscript Artur Ghazaryan received a fatal gunshot wound to the head by a shot fired at the outpost of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, and as a result of violating the rules of combat duty, the Investigative Committee of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ghazaryan died on the way to a military hospital.

The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case in connection with this incident.

Senior Lieutenant H.A. of the aforesaid outpost has been detained on suspicion of committing a crime under the Criminal Code.

The criminal investigation continues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Car falls into Armenia Lori Province town gorge, driver dies on the spot
An investigation is underway…
 Downtown Yerevan street incident shooter is well-known businessman’s brother
And one person was stabbed…
 Bus collides with truck in Pakistan, 27 people killed
Rescuers have already arrived at the scene…
 Details emerge from downtown Yerevan street shooting, the injured is US citizen
Several eyewitnesses were interviewed…
 7 injured, including children, after major road accident near Armenia town bridge
Both cars involved had turned into scrap metal…
 37-year-old citizen of Armenia parks car and jumps off bridge
It was decided to stop searching for...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos