Merkel has had considerable personal contribution to strengthening of Armenia-Germany relations, says Sarkissian

YEREVAN. – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian on Monday sent a congratulatory message to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her birthday. Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned about this from the press office of the President of Armenia.
In particular, the Armenian President's congratulatory message states that Merkel has had a considerable personal contribution to the strengthening of Armenian-German relations and the expansion of their cooperation.
Also, Sarkissian greatly valued the Armenian-German relations based on mutual trust, and expressed a conviction that they will contribute to the continued development and deepening of cooperation between the two countries.
The Armenian President added that he warmly remembers their meetings in Yerevan and Berlin, and expressed hope that the consistent implementation of the agreements that were reached as a result of these meetings will give a new quality to the Armenian-German partnership—and for the benefit of the two peoples.