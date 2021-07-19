News
Monday
July 19
News
Monday
July 19
At least 2 people die in US shooting
At least 2 people die in US shooting
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

At least two people were killed and several children were missing as a result of gunfire and fire in the American city of Tucson, local KOLD-TV reported, citing police.

According to the TV channel, first, an unknown 35-year-old man opened fire on ambulance workers in a local park. The suspect then came to the burning house and started shooting at the firefighters and neighbors who were helping to extinguish it. Firefighters called the police, RIA Novosti reports.

As noted by KOLD-TV, the suspect left the scene of the crime and crashed into a police car. As a result of a shootout with a law enforcement officer, the suspect was wounded, he was sent in serious condition to a local hospital.

One of the neighbors reportedly died of a gunshot wound. A burned body was also found in the house. It is not known whether the suspect was involved in the death of the second victim.

According to the police, the fate of the children living in the house is still unknown.

One of them, the injured ambulance staff, was hospitalized. Nothing threatens the lives of other wounded, the TV channel reports.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
