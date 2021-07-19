Downtown Yerevan street incident shooter is well-known businessman’s brother

The shooter during the incident on Amiryan Street in downtown Yerevan on Sunday evening was the brother of well-known businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan, shamshyan.com reported.
A criminal case has been launched into this incident.
The police and investigators found out that on the same day, at around 7pm, a quarrel over domestic issues took place at the aforementioned place between Yerevan residents, Robert Sukiasyan, 51, Arman Apiyan, 47, Varazdat Gasparyan, 33, and Sargis Abgaryan, 29, on one side, and Yerevan resident Narek Karapetyan, 35, and US citizen Harut Habgaryan, 42, on the other side.
Sukiasyan fired shots from the gun he had, as a result of which Habgaryan received a gunshot wound in the leg.
At around 1am Monday, the police received a call from a Yerevan hospital informing that a person with a stab wound in the left thigh had been taken to them.
The police officers who were dispatched to the hospital found out that this person was Arman Apiyan, who was stabbed during the aforementioned dispute. Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department found an air pistol in his possession. Later, the police found out that Narek Karapetyan had stabbed him during that argument.
The criminal investigation continues.
According to shamshyan.com, Robert Sukiasyan, who had fired shots, is the brother of well-know businessman Khachatur Sukiasyan.